Man files complaint after wife goes ‘missing’, cops find her body buried at home

A 40-year-old man of Konanuru village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district allegedly killed his wife, buried her body inside their home and filed a missing complaint with the police. The incident came to light when the police tried to contact the man but found his phone to be switched off.

The victim, identified as Suma, 26, got married to the accused, Kariappa R, six years back. The couple have a five-year-old son.

The police said on December 29, Kariappa reached Bharamasagara police station and filed a missing complaint. In his complaint he said on the night of December 25, the couple allegedly quarrelled over a friend’s visit. He added, “I had gone for a bath after the fight and when I came back, I saw she was not at home. I looked for her at a neighbour’s place, a friend’s house and also checked with her family but couldn’t find her.”

The police had initially registered a missing complaint but while probing they found that Kariappa had absconded. An officer at Bharamasagara police station said, “When we tried to reach out to Kariappa for more details, his phone was switched off. We then visited his house and found that he had buried the dead body inside the house. The debris on the floor gave us a lead and subsequently, we exhumed the dead body.”

“We suspect Kariappa killed his wife and buried her body. He lived in the house for the next couple of days with his son before registering a missing complaint. The child is presently at one of the relatives’ houses and Kariappa is yet to be arrested,” the officer added.