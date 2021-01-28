Man, father arrested in Ballia over rape of 13-yr-old, ‘offer to convert her’, say police

The police have also invoked the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused.

A 22-year-old from the minority community and his father were arrested in Ballia under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, among others, after a teen’s family alleged that the man raped the girl and his father subsequently asked them to have her undergo religious conversion so that she can marry his son.

The man is also accused of forcibly entering the victim’s residence when she was alone and sexually assaulting her. It is alleged that the accused made a video of the sexual assault and posted it on social media.

“The youth and his father were arrested on Tuesday and later produced before a local court in Ballia, which sent them to judicial custody,” SHO (City Kotwali) Vipin Singh said.

On Wednesday, the police arrested his friend for allegedly shooting the video and circulating it, said investigating officer sub-inspector Sunil Kumar.

The youth, a postgraduate, is a private tutor, and his friend works as a daily wager, the police said. The victim, who is 13, is a Class VII student.

According to S-I Sunil Kumar, the girl’s father, a businessman, has alleged that the accused, who lives a short distance away from their home, had, on January 11, forcibly entered his house and raped his daughter. The accused also allegedly shot a video. When they returned home later, the girl told them about the incident, and also told her parents that the accused had threatened to circulate the video if she complained, Kumar said.

The police said the complainant alleged that when they went to the accused person’s home, his father advised them to convert the girl’s religion so that she can marry his son.

The victim’s father subsequently lodged an FIR against the man, his father and unidentified persons on various charges, including rape, anti-conversion law and forcibly entering his house.

The police have also invoked the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused.