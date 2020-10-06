Man donates plasma six times, highest in Haryana

A 54-year-old Faridabad resident has earned the distinction of having donated plasma the most number of times in Haryana. (Representational Image)

While plasma donations are yet to pick up in the district, a 54-year-old Faridabad resident, who works as a manager at an automobile company in Gurgaon, has earned the distinction of having donated plasma the most number of times in Haryana.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sunil Masta, the donor, said he had contracted coronavirus in May, and had started donating plasma in July, a month after he recovered following treatment in home isolation.

“I have been a regular blood donor since the age of 17 or 18, and keep giving platelets also if anyone needs them. My blood group, B negative, is a rare blood group, so I know how important plasma or blood donation is,” said Masta, who first donated plasma when another resident of Faridabad, both of whose parents were hospitalised after contracting the infection, approached him for help. He later donated plasma at a private hospital in Faridabad and has since donated thrice at the ESIC plasma bank, and once at the Rotary Blood Bank in Gurgaon.

Dr Nimisha Sharma, nodal officer at the ESIC hospital plasma bank, said, “The antibodies have been formed well in Masta, which happens in very few people. He has donated the highest number of units in Faridabad and comes voluntarily every 15 days.”

Meanwhile, officials say plasma units are in short supply in Faridabad, even though more than 19,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in the district. A total of 1,500 people have been screened in the district so far, either over the phone, in person, or at camps, of who only 125 have been found eligible for donation.

