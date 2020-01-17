Vadodara man dies while clearing kite from transformer

Contract workers hired by Torrent Power remove kite strings and kites entangled in High Tension (HT) cables in and around Ahmedabad on Thursday. In the routine exercise after

Contract workers hired by Torrent Power remove kite strings and kites entangled in High Tension (HT) cables in and around Ahmedabad on Thursday. In the routine exercise after Uttarayan, kites are removed from around 100-km stretch of HT cables every year. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

A 40-year-old employee of Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Ltd. (MGVCL) was electrocuted on Thursday, while clearing kites from electric wires in Manjalpur area of Vadodara.

Arjun Belani — a resident of Pratap Nagar — was on duty when he was deputed to remove kites stuck in the transformer of the utility company, at the Tulsidham Char Rasta in Manjalpur. The post-Uttarayan activity is undertaken by power companies every year. Belani, along with other employees, reached the spot and was trying to remove a kite from the distribution panel of a transformer, when he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.

Belani’s colleagues rushed him to the nearest private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Manjalpur police has booked a case of accidental death.

