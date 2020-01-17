Vadodara man dies while clearing kite from transformer

A 40-year-old employee of Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Ltd. (MGVCL) was electrocuted on Thursday, while clearing kites from electric wires in Manjalpur area of Vadodara.
Arjun Belani — a resident of Pratap Nagar — was on duty when he was deputed to remove kites stuck in the transformer of the utility company, at the Tulsidham Char Rasta in Manjalpur. The post-Uttarayan activity is undertaken by power companies every year. Belani, along with other employees, reached the spot and was trying to remove a kite from the distribution panel of a transformer, when he came in contact with a live wire and was electrocuted.
Belani’s colleagues rushed him to the nearest private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Manjalpur police has booked a case of accidental death.
