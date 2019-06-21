Man dies of swine flu in Kolkata, 2 more being treated

One person died of H1N1 virus or swine flu, while two others have been tested positive at AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake in the last three days. All three of them are residents of Salt Lake.

Advertising

Tapan Kumar Karmakar, 71, was admitted to the hospital on June 14 with high fever and was kept in the ICU. He was declared dead on Wednesday.

“Three patients tested positive for H1N1 virus. One person died, while two others are undergoing treatment. Hopefully they will recover,” an official of the AMRI Hospital said.

Narayanan Krishnamurthi, 81, was admitted to the hospital with high fever on June 13. “He is now out of danger,” said a doctor at the Amri Hospital. The other patient was identified as Ellora Chaudhuri, 47.

“Initially, she underwent dengue and typhoid tests, the reports of which were negative. She was then admitted to AMRI and doctors diagnosed her with swine flu,” said a friend of Chaudhuri. A Health Department official, on condition of anonymity, said: “There is nothing to panic. We have come to know about a few cases and are closely monitoring.”