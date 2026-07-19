Man dies by suicide after killing wife and 3 children in Raipur

Neighbours and family alerted the police on Friday who broke open the door to find the bodies. Assistant Police Commissioner Navneet Patil told The Indian Express that the motive is being probed. No suicide note was left and his mobile is being checked for leads.

A 50-year-old man was found dead by hanging after allegedly murdering his wife, son and two daughters in Raipur, police said on Saturday.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday in Sanjay Nagar where Sajid Ali alias Sajju lived with his family.

Before allegedly hanging himself, Sajid allegedly murdered his wife Rabia Bano, 45, son Irshad Ali, 20, and daughters Shahida Begum, 15, and Irshaba Parveen aged 12. The door of Sajid’s house was locked since Thursday.

Neighbours and family alerted the police on Friday who broke open the door to find the bodies. Assistant Police Commissioner Navneet Patil told The Indian Express that the motive is being probed. No suicide note was left and his mobile is being checked for leads.