Man dies after falling ill onboard Bhubaneswar-Kolkata SpiceJet flight

A 48-year-old man died after falling ill on board a Bhubaneswar-Kolkata SpiceJet flight on Sunday, officials said, news agency ANI reported.

According to officials, the SpiceJet flight 623 was immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar after the passenger, who was identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, complained of breathing problems with suspected paralysis.

The director of Biju Patnaik International Aiport said the flight landed at 11.15 am, following which the passenger was rushed to Terminal 1 medical room and then to Apollo Hospital in an Airport Authority of India ambulance.

After examining the patient, Dr Rath confirmed that Mr Ashok was brought dead. His body was later sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.