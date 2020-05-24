Man dies after ‘attack’ by cousins for not getting tested in Bijnor

Additional SP, Bijnor, Sanjay Kumar said, the underwent thermal screening when he reached Bijnor on May 19 from Delhi. The report was negative so his sample was not collected. (Representational image) Additional SP, Bijnor, Sanjay Kumar said, the underwent thermal screening when he reached Bijnor on May 19 from Delhi. The report was negative so his sample was not collected. (Representational image)

A 23-year-old man died after he was attacked by his cousins allegedly for not getting tested for the coronavirus after returning home to Malakpur village in Bijnor, from Delhi.

Manjeet Singh died on Friday during treatment in Meerut, police said.

Based on a complaint by his father Kalyan Singh, an FIR was registered against Manjeet’s cousins Kapil and Manoj, their mother Puniya and Manoj’s wife Dolly at the Nahtaur police station, said a police officer.

No arrests have been made yet, said SHO, Nahtaur police station, Satya Prakash Singh, adding that none of the accused is a minor.

He said death occurred due to a head injury. Manjeet’s sample was not collected for a coronavirus test by doctors during treatment, said police.

Additional SP, Bijnor, Sanjay Kumar said, the underwent thermal screening when he reached Bijnor on May 19 from Delhi. The report was negative so his sample was not collected.

Chief Medical Officer, Bijnor, Dr Vijay Yadav said he has “no information” about the matter.

According to police, Manjeet Singh returned home on Tuesday.

SHO Singh said, “Since his return, Kapil and Manoj were regularly asking Manjeet, a daily wage labourer, to get his test done. On Thursday, cousins again asked Manjeet to get his test done after which an argument ensued between them. Manjeet blamed his cousins for not treating his grandmother properly.”

“The accused brought sticks and started hitting Manjeet. He suffered injuries on the head and shoulder. When Manjeet fell unconscious, he was rushed to government hospital by his parents,” said Singh.

