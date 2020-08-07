Man detained for ‘sexually harassing’ colleague in Vadodara

The complainant stated that she learnt about fake profile when he sent her a message on her account through the fake profile. (Representational) The complainant stated that she learnt about fake profile when he sent her a message on her account through the fake profile. (Representational)

Vadodara Police on Thursday detained a man for allegedly issuing rape threats to a colleague after uploading morphed obscene photographs of her on a fake Instagram account in her name. The accused and the complainant worked together at a fast food chain outlet near Genda circle. The accused had also allegedly molested the complainant while they were working together.

The Cyber Police Station in Vadodara has registered a complaint on Wednesday and detained the accused on Thursday. According to the complaint, the accused created a fake Instagram account in her name and uploaded morphed obscene pictures of her.

“He sent her messages threatening her with rape and also said that he would film the act and upload it on the same account and share it among his friends. He threatened to kill her if she complained. The complainant has also said that while they were working together, the accused had molested her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said.

The complainant stated that she learnt about fake profile when he sent her a message on her account through the fake profile.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd