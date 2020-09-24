scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Man detained for ‘confining and raping’ employee

Sayajigunj police station booked the accused, Deep Patel, who runs a drama production company, for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, among other sections.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | September 24, 2020 5:29:09 am
vadodara police, vadodara rape, man held for rape in Vadodara, vadodara man held for raping, indian express newsShe said he threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about the incident.

Vadodara Police detained a man on Wednesday for allegedly confining and raping his employee after calling her to a hotel under the pretext of discussing an issue related to her salary.

Sayajigunj police station booked the accused, Deep Patel, who runs a drama production company, for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, among other sections.

In her complaint, the survivor stated that Patel called her to a hotel in Sayajigunj, where he confined her in a room from 10 pm on September 2 to 7 am on September 3. She said he threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about the incident.

