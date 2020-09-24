Man detained for ‘confining and raping’ employee

She said he threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about the incident.

Vadodara Police detained a man on Wednesday for allegedly confining and raping his employee after calling her to a hotel under the pretext of discussing an issue related to her salary.

Sayajigunj police station booked the accused, Deep Patel, who runs a drama production company, for rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, among other sections.

In her complaint, the survivor stated that Patel called her to a hotel in Sayajigunj, where he confined her in a room from 10 pm on September 2 to 7 am on September 3. She said he threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about the incident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd