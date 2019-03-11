Man caught carrying grenades at Army recruitment drive in J&K

A 34-year-old man carrying two grenades was held by security forces at an Army recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir’s Surankote town in Poonch district.

The man was identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kalakote in adjoining Rajouri district. A C-19 training grenade and a UBGL grenade were seized from him, police said.

During preliminary questioning, Singh told police he brought the grenades after someone told him that those caught carrying arms and ammunition will get preference in recruitment. Police are trying to find out from where he got these explosives, a senior officer said.