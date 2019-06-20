Man booked under Atrocities Act for making 8-year-old boy sit on hot temple floor

A man has been booked under the Atrocities Act for allegedly making an eight-year-old boy sit on a hot temple floor in Wardha. Police said the accused, Amol Dhore, made him sit on the hot floor as punishment as he suspected him of stealing coins from the temple.

The alleged incident took place on June 16.

The boy suffered burn wounds and has been admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered at Arvi police station in Wardha.

“The accused allegedly punished the boy because he suspected he had stolen coins from the temple,” said Pradeep Vairale, sub-divisional police officer of Arvi. As the boy belongs to Matang (Scheduled Caste) community, police have slapped sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

The accused is in magisterial custody.

On reports that Dhore stopped the boy from entering the temple because he was from the SC community, Vairale said, “We haven’t found anything to support the allegation. The boy used to play regularly on the temple premises.”

State Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde recently said that the government would conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

On whether the Scheduled Caste commission has sought a report on the incident, SP Basavaraj Teli said, “I’m not sure if any such communication has reached us.”