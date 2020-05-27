Man booked for sedition for online comment on Yogi Adityanath

Prayagraj police have filed a sedition case against a person for his comment on a Facebook post on migrant workers’ issue, saying that he was “disrespecting” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo) Prayagraj police have filed a sedition case against a person for his comment on a Facebook post on migrant workers’ issue, saying that he was “disrespecting” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Prayagraj police have filed a sedition case against a person for his comment on a Facebook post on migrant workers’ issue, saying that he was “disrespecting” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police said that Anup Singh has been booked under IPC sections 124-A (sedition), 500 (defamation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Amrita Singh, based on which the FIR was registered, stated: “A post by Rajesh Kumar Shukla, a resident of Prayagraj, on his Facebook ID said that I can’t understand why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not hire UP transport (department) buses? In this post, Anup Singh, resident of Prayagraj, commented about Yogi Adityanath… Through his Facebook ID, he is trying to disturb peace in the country and is disrespecting honourable CM Yogi Adityanath. Currently, the lockdown is underway in the country.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj) Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said that the details of the accused are not known yet. “We are investigating the case which was lodged after we received some complaints on social media from users. During the investigation, we will know about the accused. Our cyber cell teams are collecting his details,” the SSP said. “We are also going through his old posts and will track him down soon,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd