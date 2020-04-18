Man booked for trying to ferry 47 labourers to MP in a truck in Rajkot

A total of 41,741 vehicles that were detained for violation of lockdown have been released among which, 9,450 were released on Thursday. (Representational Photo) A total of 41,741 vehicles that were detained for violation of lockdown have been released among which, 9,450 were released on Thursday. (Representational Photo)

Police in Gondal Taluka of Rajkot rural booked a truck driver on Thursday for ferrying as many as 47 labourers in the vehicle, in an attempt to transport them to Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was disclosed by Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Friday wherein he said that the police would keep on taking action against violators of the lockdown.

“Police will be taking action against vehicles moving on the highways. Yesterday, police in Gondal taluka apprehended an Eicher truck in which 47 people were being transported to Madhya Pradesh. The driver was charging Rs 3,000 per person for the trip,” said Jha at the press conference. As per an FIR lodged at Gondal Taluka police station on Thursday, the accused driver has been identified as 39-year-old Mohan Rathod, a native of Gondal in Rajkot, who was held around 11 pm on Thursday night in Gondal Taluka of Rajkot. He has been booked under Indian penal code section 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of a disease) and 188 (dis-obedience to order given by public servant) and arrested from spot.

Jha also said that a total of 74 cases of curfew violation were lodged in Ahmedabad in the past 24 hours while 26 were lodged in Surat for curfew violation.

“While curfew is being implemented in Ahmedabad and Surat city, it has come to notice that at some places, social distancing is not maintained by women who have stepped out of their houses to purchase

essential things. Legal actions have been taken in such cases,” added Jha.

Jha added that till now, a total of 41,741 vehicles that were detained for violation of lockdown have been released among which, 9,450 were released on Thursday.

According to Jha, cases that have been registered across Gujarat till Friday include 2,648 of the violation of lockdown, 1,052 against violating home quarantine and 483 other cases. Meanwhile, 2,943 vehicles have been seized additionally for violating lockdown in the past 24 hours.

