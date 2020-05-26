Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
COVID19

Man booked for sedition over Facebook post on Adityanath

The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Amrita Singh on Saturday, based on which the FIR was lodged.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: May 26, 2020 2:29:15 am
man arrested, man arrested for post on up cm, yogi adityanath, man arrested for facebook post on yogi adityanath, indian express news UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

A man was booked in a sedition case lodged at Prayagraj’s Shiv Kuti police station for a Facebook post, in which he allegedly made an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Amrita Singh on Saturday, based on which the FIR was lodged. It states, “… (He) used abusive language against Yogi Adityanath… Through his Facebook ID, he is trying to disturb peace in the country and is disrespecting honourable CM Yogi Adityanath…”

Prayagraj SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj told The Indian Express, “During the investigation, we will know about the accused. Our Cyber cell teams are collecting his details.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement