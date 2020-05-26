Man booked for sedition over Facebook post on Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

A man was booked in a sedition case lodged at Prayagraj’s Shiv Kuti police station for a Facebook post, in which he allegedly made an objectionable comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The complaint was lodged by Sub-Inspector Amrita Singh on Saturday, based on which the FIR was lodged. It states, “… (He) used abusive language against Yogi Adityanath… Through his Facebook ID, he is trying to disturb peace in the country and is disrespecting honourable CM Yogi Adityanath…”

Prayagraj SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj told The Indian Express, “During the investigation, we will know about the accused. Our Cyber cell teams are collecting his details.”

