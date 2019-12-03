Man booked for ‘raping, chaining’ daughter in Jalore

Police in Rajasthan’s Jalore district have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his daughter and tying her with chains.

Advertising

According to the police, the girl managed to escape from her house and reached her maternal uncle’s house, who informed the police.

“The victim has accused her father, who is aged between 50-55 years, of rape. In her statement, the girl has said that her mother had left the father, and he is in an illicit relationship with one of her aunts. The victim said that she had come to know of this fact, following which he chained her and raped her,” said Kailash Bishnoi, deputy superintendent of police (women atrocities), Jalore.

Bishnoi said that the victim managed escape from her house, following which the police came to know about the incident on Sunday.

Advertising

“The girl escaped and went to a nearby field owned by the family of her maternal uncle. Following that, she told them about her ordeal, who informed the police on Sunday,” said Bishnoi.

The police said that an FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 376DA, 342 and 323 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

“The medical test of the victim has been done and the medical board will determine her correct age but preliminary investigation suggests that she is a minor. We are investigating the matter and a search is on to arrest the accused,” said Jalore SP Himmat Abhilash Tak.