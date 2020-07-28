Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq to wife in Vadodara

On July 20, when the couple had a confrontation, the accused uttered the word talaq nine times, the complaint said. (Illustration by: Suvajit Dey) On July 20, when the couple had a confrontation, the accused uttered the word talaq nine times, the complaint said. (Illustration by: Suvajit Dey)

Vadodara police on Tuesday booked a man for cruelty to wife after he allegedly pronounced triple talaq in contravention of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

A complaint filed at the Wadi police station in Vadodara states that the complainant, Azima Banu, 25, and Jabeer Hussain Shaikh got married in 2015. According to Banu, she had a “peaceful” first year of married life.

“A year after their wedding, the complainant found out that her husband was having an extra-marital relationship. When she confronted him, he admitted that he was planning to marry the woman he loved. When the complainant refused to give her consent to her husband’s second marriage, he became abusive,” said inspector KP Parmar of Wadi police station, citing the complaint.

On July 20, when the couple had a confrontation, the accused uttered the word talaq nine times, the complaint said. “Then he asked her to leave stating that their talaq had been formalised as he had uttered it thrice,” Parmar said.

Azima, who works as a domestic help, then moved to her parents home in Wadi area. Shaikh has been harassing her and threatening her with physical harm, the complaint said.

Shaikh has been booked under Indian Penal Code IPC Section 498(A) (cruelty to wife), 506 (Criminal intimidation) as well as Section 3 of the amended Muslim Women Act, which prescribes three years imprisonment for pronouncing the triple talaq.

