Man booked for posting ‘objectionable’ picture of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/File)

BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker Hemant Gupta filed a complaint against a resident of Agra for sharing an “objectionable” picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, police said. The accused, Prem Singh Rathore, is, however, absconding, they added.

“On Sunday, I saw Rathore’s Facebook post in which the prime minister was seen sitting on a donkey. There were a few objectionable comments also in the post which hurt our feelings. The post was shared by Rathore from the wall of another Archana Yadav. However, we found out that Archana’s account was a fake one. Therefore, I lodged a complaint against Rathore,” said Gupta.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Tajganj police station, said a screenshot of the post had also gone viral on WhatsApp.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” Kumar said. He added that the post has hence been removed from Facebook.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App