Man booked for posting doctored image of Sukhbir, Harsimrat Badal on social media

Ludhiana police have booked a man for allegedly for posting on Facebook a doctored picture of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, his wife, and Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and their minor son.

FIR was lodged against Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, who SAD claims is an AAP volunteer, on the complaint of hurting religious sentiments by Akali Dal’s legal cell. SAD legal cell in-charge Parupkar Singh Ghumman said: “One picture of the Badal family was edited and presented in a wrong manner by one Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi who is an AAP volunteer and also calls himself a photographer. While the family members had gone to Golden Temple last week and a picture of them sitting and praying inside the Gurdwara was released, the same picture was edited by Sukhi after death of Dera follower Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu and it was shown as if all three had been sitting inside Kotkapura Nam Charcha Ghar in a condolence meeting for Bittu. Picture of Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim could also be seen in the edited picture.”

Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD Ludhiana district head, said,” The photo caption said — Sukhbir Insa and Harsimrat Insa sitting at bhog ceremony of Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu. We got to know about this picture two days back and we gave complaint to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill. An FIR was lodged on June 26 with charges of hurting religious sentiments, but an arrest is yet to be made. We want an early arrest and also want that police must include the IT Act in the FIR.”

Dhillon added,” The post has been shared by more than 1700 persons and has hundreds of objectionable comments. We want police to take action under criminal conspiracy against all those who have shared this post. The SAD president is an Amritdhari Sikh and he and his entire family follow Guru Granth Sahib’s teachings and hence this edited picture has presented them in the wrong light.”

AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema could not be reached for comment on the matter.