Man booked for domestic violence after he threatened his ‘wife’: Vadodara Cops

The Vadodara police on Wednesday booked a man for alleged domestic violence, criminal intimidation and obscenity after he threatened his 21-year-old “wife” in Manjalpur area of the city on Tuesday.

The man is out on bail in an earlier case of kidnapping the woman when she was a minor.

BG Chetariya, inspector of Manjalpur police station, where the case was filed, said, “The woman who is now 21 filed a complaint and told us that the accused went to her residence on Tuesday and threatened her father to withdraw the case filed against him in 2016 when the girl was a minor.”

According to police, the victim and the accused from different faiths were in a “relationship” and eloped in 2016. The girl, a minor then, was rescued and the accused was booked for kidnapping and various relevant sections of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chetariya said, “The girl was pregnant when she was found. She was reunited with her family and has since not lived with the accused. He was also arrested in the previous case filed by her father and released on bail later, with the case pending trial. The complainant has a four-year-old daughter now and claims that the two got married once she turned 18…”

The accused has been detained and police are awaiting his Covid-19 reports to arrest him. Chetariya said that the police is also awaiting the marriage certificate of the couple in order to ascertain if the charges of domestic violence under Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can be applied.

“We will book the accused for criminal intimidation under Section 506(2) of the IPC as well as obscenity under section 294 of the IPC as he also hurled abuses at the complainant and her family. Once we get the marriage certificate as claimed by the complainant we will add charges of domestic violence accordingly,” Chetariya added.