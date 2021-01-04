Man booked for criminal intimidation

“We are yet to find out if the accused knew the women,” the officer added.

Zirakpur police booked a man who allegedly morphed the pictures of a woman and her daughter in an inappropriate image and was blackmailing the family. The culprit has not been traced yet.

The complainant alleged that the unknown caller was demanding Rs 1 lakh for not uploading the image on social media. “The accused had threatened the complainant if the latter failed to pay the money, he will upload the pictures on social media,” a police officer said. “We are yet to find out if the accused knew the women,” the officer added.