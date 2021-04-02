Man booked after 40-year-old nephew dies in brawl

Police booked a man for culpable homicide Thursday, after he allegedly hit his nephew with an iron object

Police booked a man for culpable homicide Thursday, after he allegedly hit his nephew with an iron object used to remove buffalo dung. The man who was injured in the incident died. Frequent fights between the accused and the victim were said to be the reason behind the incident.

The victim was identified as Randhir Singh (40), a resident of Ferozepur Bangar village. He was a driver in PRTC.

The victim’s mother, Gurmeet Kaur, stated in the complaint that Randhir was her youngest son and a habitual drunk. She added that on March 30, Randhir was drinking and had a quarrel with the accused, Surjeet Singh. “The accused is my brother-in-law.



My son, who was at the rooftop, had come down and started arguing with Surjeet Singh, who hit Randhir with an iron object used to remove dung. Randhir started bleeding profusely, following which my neighbours took him PGI, where doctors declared him brought dead,” alleged Kaur. A case was filed under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC. ens