Man thrashed by villagers in Rajasthan succumbs to his injuries

Azhar Khan died in a Udaipur hospital on September 22 after he was badly beaten by a few locals in Kheri village. (representational image) Azhar Khan died in a Udaipur hospital on September 22 after he was badly beaten by a few locals in Kheri village. (representational image)

A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of villagers in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district.

Azhar Khan died in a Udaipur hospital on September 22 after he was badly beaten by a few locals in Kheri village on September 17. The police, based on a complaint by the victim’s uncle, registered a murder case against unidentified people but no arrests have been made so far.

Khan went to Ruparel river with three others when they were chased by some men guarding nearby fields, police said. While others managed to escape, the men caught Khan and allegedly thrashed him with sticks. The motive behind the attack is not known.

He was first taken to Chittorgarh district hospital before being referred to Udaipur medical college where he succumbed to his injuries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd