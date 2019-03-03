Man beaten up for ‘pro-Pak’ remarks in UP

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was beaten up by some residents of Hathia Bandh village in Lohroh gram panchayat, Mirzapur, for allegedly speaking in support of Pakistan during a casual discussion on the situation in Kashmir and the border on Friday. The man was later handed over to the police and let off with a warning.

Advertising

According to villagers, the man, identified as Bachau, had come to visit his in-laws. “He was sitting at a tea stall in the village when a discussion ensued over the situation on the border. Bachau made some remarks that were seen as in support of Pakistan. This angered some people present, including some members of his in-laws’ family, who started beating him up. Although a few persons intervened and rescued him, he suffered minor injuries and was forcibly taken to Lalganj police station,” said a villager, Sanjay Singh.

Lohroh village head, Ghanshyam, said the man hailed from Prayagraj and suffered minor injuries. Rajesh Yadav, in-charge of Baraundha police outpost, said, “We did not register any complaint in the matter as both sides refused to… The man was discharged from a local hospital after first aid.”