Haryana: Man beaten to death over suspicion of cattle theft in Palwal

A 25-year-old man was allegedly thrashed to death on suspicion of cattle theft on the intervening night of August 2 and 3 in Palwal district of Haryana, police said on Saturday. One person has been arrested so far.

Palwal Sadar Police Station House Officer Devender told PTI that the man was caught by three brothers when he was reportedly trying to steal cattle from the latter’s yard in Bahrola village.

The victim was beaten to death by Beer Singh, Prakash and Ram Kishan when he was reportedly cutting the nets put over the cattle, Palwal Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said, adding that injury marks were found on the victim’s hands and neck.

Following the incident, a murder case was registered against the three brothers under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. While two of them managed to escape, Ram Kishan was arrested.

The incident comes close on the heels of the lynching of 28-year-old Rakbar Khan in Alwar district on suspicion of cattle smuggling. The victim was transporting cows on foot along with an associate, Aslam, when they were allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalawandi, under Alwar’s Ramgarh police jurisdiction, Ramgarh Police Station Sub-Inspector Subhash Chand said.

While Aslam managed to escape, unknown locals thrashed Rakbar who sustained serious injuries on his arms, legs and all over his body. He died on the way to the hospital.

