Toggle Menu
Man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Araria: Policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/man-beaten-to-death-on-suspicion-of-cattle-theft-in-araria-police-5709788/

Man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Araria: Police

Police said the victim’s family had not lodged any written complaint. Two cases were lodged —- one by Mehta, who was injured, and another by the village chowkidar. No arrest has been made yet.

cattle theft, man beaten to death, patna villager beaten to death, patna news, patna crime indian express
Yadav was reportedly beaten by villagers with fists and wooden sticks before the police arrived. (Representational)

A man was beaten to death by villagers in Forbesganj, Araria, on the suspicion that he was trying to steal cattle, police said. The incident took place at Haripur village on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Mahesh Yadav alias Madhesia (the victim) and two others arrived near a temple and one of them tried to take out a bulb from its holder. Manoj Mehta, a villager who was keeping a watch on his harvested maize crop, raised the alarm and was attacked with a knife by one of the suspected thieves.

As Mehta shouted for help, other villagers gathered and overpowered Yadav, while the two others fled. Yadav was reportedly beaten by villagers with fists and wooden sticks before the police arrived. The police took Yadav to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Forbesganj police station in-charge Shivsharan Sah said: “We are talking to villagers. The victim had some cases of theft against him.”

Advertising

He said the victim’s family had not lodged any written complaint. Two cases were lodged — one by Mehta, who was injured, and another by the village chowkidar. No arrest has been made yet.

Village chowkidar Ashok Paswan, who lodged a complaint, said that Yadav came from Narpatganj, 20 km away, to steal cattle.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kolkata: PM, Amit Shah rallies rescheduled
2 Court dismisses Michel’s allegations that ED leaked chargesheet to media
3 Schools, malls, markets shut in Kolkata