Man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Araria: Police

A man was beaten to death by villagers in Forbesganj, Araria, on the suspicion that he was trying to steal cattle, police said. The incident took place at Haripur village on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Mahesh Yadav alias Madhesia (the victim) and two others arrived near a temple and one of them tried to take out a bulb from its holder. Manoj Mehta, a villager who was keeping a watch on his harvested maize crop, raised the alarm and was attacked with a knife by one of the suspected thieves.

As Mehta shouted for help, other villagers gathered and overpowered Yadav, while the two others fled. Yadav was reportedly beaten by villagers with fists and wooden sticks before the police arrived. The police took Yadav to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Forbesganj police station in-charge Shivsharan Sah said: “We are talking to villagers. The victim had some cases of theft against him.”

He said the victim’s family had not lodged any written complaint. Two cases were lodged — one by Mehta, who was injured, and another by the village chowkidar. No arrest has been made yet.

Village chowkidar Ashok Paswan, who lodged a complaint, said that Yadav came from Narpatganj, 20 km away, to steal cattle.