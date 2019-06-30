Man beaten to death in Aligarh, partner’s kin booked: police

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, in Aligarh on Friday, police said.

An FIR for murder was registered against seven family members of the woman. No arrest has been made yet as all the accused are absconding. The postmortem report is awaited.

“According to the allegations made and our investigation so far, a 22-year-old resident of a village was apparently called by the woman, 19, asking him to meet her in a field near her residence. The two belong to the same community, are residents of the same village and were in a relationship for some time. The girl’s family, however, were opposed to the relationship. When the man reached there, seven-eight persons including family members of the girl allegedly accosted him and started beating him up with canes,” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary.

Aligarh SP (Rural) Mani Lal Patidar said the man ran into the residence of his maternal uncle, who also lives in the same village.

“The family members of the woman chased him and kept assaulting him. When those present in the house tried to intervene, they too were beaten up and suffered minor injuries. The accused then fled, leaving the man badly injured. He was taken to a private hospital in Khurja where he died during treatment,” Patidar said.

“While the postmortem report is awaited, it appears that the man suffered serious internal injuries because of which he died. An FIR was registered against seven family members of the woman, including her father, uncle and a cousin for murder and rioting. The woman has recorded her statement. A hunt is on for the accused,” he added.

After the incident, several local residents, along with the family members of the deceased, staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused. The Aligarh-Palwal road was blocked by them and the protest was later called off after the intervention of senior police officers.