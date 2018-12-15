Man awarded death penalty for ‘waging war against country’

A district court on Saturday sentenced Sheikh Abdullah Nayeem alias Sk Samir, who had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, to death for “waging war against the country”.

Additional district sessions judge of Bongaon fast-track court, Binoy Kumar Pathak, passed the death sentence after finding Samir guilty of the charges against him.

In April 2007, BSF had apprehended four persons, including Samir, on suspicion of being members of a terror outfit and handed them over to the local police.

The West Bengal CID, which took over the probe, had charged them with waging war against the country and procuring arms and explosives, apart from other charges.

The three others — Mohd Younis, Sk Abdullah and Muzaffar Ahmed Rathore — had been sentenced to death in 2017 by the same court.

Samir had escaped police custody in 2014 during transit when being taken to Mumbai in connection with the trial in a different case in Maharashtra.

He was again arrested in 2017 by NIA from Delhi and was handed over to the West Bengal CID.

The court, which declared Samir guilty on Tuesday, was scheduled to announce quantum of sentence on Saturday.

Apart from the death sentence, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Samir.