Man attacked for ‘stealing’ hen dies in Kerala, two held

Two persons have been arrested in Kerala’s Kollam Rural district in connection with the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal’s Malda district, who they had allegedly assaulted on suspicion of stealing a hen.

On June 24, Sasidhara Kurup, 60, and M M Asif, 24, both from Anchal, allegedly assaulted Manik Roy, 50, when he was returning home after purchasing a hen. Kurup had accused the construction worker of having stolen the bird from one of the houses in the locality, triggering an altercation. In the meantime, Kurup’s friend Asif reached the spot and allegedly hit Roy on his face that left him bleeding from the nose.

Roy was hospitalised, but discharged two days later, police said. His condition worsened on Friday and he succumbed the next night.

Investigating officer K R Mohandas said the post-mortem report indicated that Roy died due to injuries sustained in the attack three weeks ago. Police have arrested Kurup and Asif on charges of murder. They were produced before a magistrate court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

According to police, the accused were arrested on charges of assaulting the migrant worker on June 25, but released on bail a day later. Following Roy’s death, the police lodged a case of murder.

Roy’s body was sent to his native village on Tuesday.

