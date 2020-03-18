Man assaulted on suspicion of theft dies in Rajasthan

Meena, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, sustained severe injuries and was shifted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur where he died on Monday, said officials. (Representational image) Meena, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, sustained severe injuries and was shifted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur where he died on Monday, said officials. (Representational image)

An elderly man in his seventies from Rajasthan’s Sikar district who was allegedly beaten up by a group of people over suspicion of mobile theft died on Monday, leading to activists accusing the police of inaction.

According to the FIR filed in the case, the incident had taken place on March 4 at a village in Neem Ka Thana, Sikar district, when a group of men entered the house of Madanlal Meena and started beating him and abusing him with casteist slurs.

Meena, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, sustained severe injuries and was shifted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur where he died on Monday, said officials.

“The FIR in the case was lodged on March 8, four days after the incident. From March 4 till well after March 10, despite having knowledge of the incident, the police did nothing till a video of the assault went viral on social media,” said activist Kailash Mina.

Activists said that the accused also threatened Meena’s family after the incident.

“We demand immediate compensation to the family of Meena and that the police provide them protection. Action should also be taken against those police officials who are responsible for inaction,” said Tara Chand Verma, state coordinator, Rights Resource Centre.

The police said that five people have been arrested so far for Meena murder.

“We have arrested five people who carried out the assault on Meena. Preliminary investigation suggests that they attacked Meena, who dealt in scrap, on suspicion of mobile theft. The two main accused in the case, Bharatbhushan Yadav and Jitu Yadav live in Gurugram and have been arrested from there. One of the accused is absconding and we are trying to trace him,” said Sikar superintendent of police Gagandeep Singla.

He added that preliminary inquiry suggests there was no inaction on part of the police.

Members of the opposition including BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal took to Twitter to condemn the incident and called for strict action against the accused.

