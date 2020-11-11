Man arrested thrice in 3 weeks for ‘offensive posts’ against Uddhav, son

CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Sameet Thakkar, who allegedly uploaded offensive posts against the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, was arrested on Tuesday for the third time in as many weeks.

Thakkar, who had posted tweets comparing Uddhav to “modern day Aurangzeb”, was arrested by the BKC cyber police on Tuesday.

He is facing three FIRs – lodged by Nagpur police as well as V P Road police and BKC cyber police in Mumbai – in connection with the comments he had made on social media platforms.

He was taken into custody by the BKC cyber police after he was granted bail by the court in connection to the FIR lodged by VP Road police. One of the conditions behind him being granted bail was that he would not operate his twitter account till further orders.

“After he was released on bail, we took his custody in connection with the FIR lodged at the BKC cyber police station. We will seek his custody from the court,” said a senior officer.

Thakkar was initially arrested by the Nagpur police on October 25. After being in police custody for nine days, the V P Road police was granted his custody. On Monday, as Thakkar was granted bail, the BKC cyber police approached the court seeking his custody.

Advocate Dharam Mishra, attached to Shiv Sena’s legal cell, on whose complaints both the FIRs were lodged in Mumbai, said: “He has been uploading content that spoils the atmosphere of the country. Rather than using social media for constructive work, it is being misused to defame people and forward conspiracy theories.”

The FIR at the BKC cyber police station was registered on August 5 against nine persons, including Thakkar. This was after Thakkar had tweeted: “By sending emissary Uddhav has confirmed one thing that somewhere his son and state minister @AUThackeray is involved in Sushant Singh Rajput case as well as Disha Salyan case.”

The FIR at the VP road police station was registered in July on the basis of tweets he put out in June last week where he allegedly described the CM as “adhunik (modern) Aurangzeb” for giving permission to celebrate Eid.

Thakkar had also allegedly coined the term “baby penguin” for Aaditya and had “abusive communal exchanges” with members of the minority community on Twitter.

Thakkar has over 60,000 followers on Twitter and his bio reads “proud to be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Maharashtra Police had registered at least 10 FIRs since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput against people posting offensive content against the Thackerays.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.