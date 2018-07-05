Man who tweeted rape threats against Congress leader’s minor daughter arrested

An official at Goregaon police station, Mumbai said that the police has written to Twitter, seeking account details of the accused in order to trace him. (Representational Image) An official at Goregaon police station, Mumbai said that the police has written to Twitter, seeking account details of the accused in order to trace him. (Representational Image)

An Ahmedabad resident who tweeted to a Congress spokesperson threatening to sexually assault her minor daughter has been arrested. The Mumbai Police has arrested the man who operated the Twitter handle ‘@girishk1605’. He was produced before a magistrate’s court in Ahmedabad, from where he is expected to be brought to Mumbai.

The arrested individual has been booked under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“I am relieved that he has been apprehended, grateful to Mumbai and Delhi Police for taking this case on a priority. Also would want to thank Hone Minister Rajnath Singh for taking this up,” the Congress spokesperson said in a message to The Indian Express.

“I also hope this arrest sends a strong message out to all the nameless anonymous troll who believe they can get away with such violent threats ans abuse,” the leader said.

The arrested individual allegedly tweeted the rape threat to the Congress leader on Sunday. The leader had tagged the Mumbai Police in a reply to the man, in which she panned him for issuing rape threats, circulating fake quotes attributed to her and using a picture of Lord Ram as his display picture.

She then filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station, even as the actions of the Twitter user were widely condemned by other politicians.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd