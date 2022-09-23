scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Man arrested with heroin, ice drug and Rs 40,000

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at Phase XI police station.

Bal said that during interrogation, the police had recovered 10 banned injections and 10 bottles of syrup used by drug addicts from the possession of accused Bagirath (Representational)

The Phase XI police arrested a man and recovered 27 gm heroin, 38.30 gm ice drug and Rs 40,000 drug money.

DSP (City-2) H S Bal said that the accused, who was identified as Bhagirath, was arrested from Industrial Area Phase IX during a special naka. The police party, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Suresh Kumar, had stopped the accused for checking and found the drugs in his possession.

Bal said that during interrogation, the police had recovered 10 banned injections and 10 bottles of syrup used by drug addicts from the possession of accused Bagirath.

Bal said that during the interrogation of the accused, it came out that the accused was involved in drug smuggling and illegal arms smuggling, and were booked in these cases.

“We have been looking for his clients as ice drug is not consumed by the common drug addicts. Soon, we shall identify all the people involved in the racket,” said a police officer investigating the case.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:51:03 am
