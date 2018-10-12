Man arrested for terror plot held in Gauri Lankesh murder case

File Photo of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh. File Photo of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Automobile mechanic Vasudev Suryavanshi, 29, who was arrested on September 9 by Maharashtra ATS in connection with a terror plot, was on Thursday arrested by a Karnataka Police SIT in connection with journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in Bengaluru.

The SIT has named Suryavanshi as the 17th accused in the murder case. Suryavanshi was brought to Bengaluru on a transfer warrant issued by a principal sessions judge. The court granted the SIT his 15-day custody after he was produced in court on Thursday.

According to sources, the SIT found links between Suryavanshi and Lankesh’s murder after obtaining the custody of Sharad Kalaskar. Kalaskar was earlier arrested by authorities in Maharashtra for alleged involvement in terrorist activities and the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Investigation by the SIT has revealed that a motorcycle used to execute Lankesh’s murder changed hands from Suryavanshi to Kalaskar to the persons directly involved in the crime, sources said.

Suryavanshi has been identified by the SIT as the individual referred to as “Mechanic’’ in the diary of Amol Kale, allegedly the leader of a secret group with links to the radical Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and a key suspect in Lankesh’s murder, sources said.

The SIT, sources said, has found that the person identified as “Mechanic’’ was adept at stealing motorcycles and supplied stolen motorcycles for the execution of Lankesh’s murder.

Out of the 17 persons named by the SIT in the Lankesh murder case so far, 16 have been arrested.

