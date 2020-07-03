Man arrested for ‘stalking woman’ in Vadodara

A police patrol team which reached the spot detained the accused and later arrested him. (Representational Photo) A police patrol team which reached the spot detained the accused and later arrested him. (Representational Photo)

Vadodara Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly stalking a 27-year-old woman and harassing her. The woman, who works as a temporary assistant accountant at the Polytechnic college in MS University of Baroda, alleged that the accused Kishan Joshi had followed her, even to her workplace, and harassed her over calls and messages.

The accused is known to the woman for over a year-and-a-half but she had severed ties with him in October last year after he had allegedly harassed her. Despite cutting all ties, he continued to call and message her and even threatened to upload their photographs online, she stated in her complaint. He also followed her everywhere, the woman further alleged. On Thursday, the accused allegedly followed her to her workplace and created a ruckus, following which she informed the police.

A police patrol team which reached the spot detained the accused and later arrested him. He was released on bail on Friday evening. Based on the woman’s complaint, Joshi has been booked under IPC sections 354 (d) (Stalking), 504 (Intentional insult) and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

