Man arrested for sexual misconduct during Covid test at Amravati centre

“The incident is reprehensible and condemnable and the accused should get stringent punishment for the act,” said State Woman and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur. (Representational) “The incident is reprehensible and condemnable and the accused should get stringent punishment for the act,” said State Woman and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur. (Representational)

A technical assistant at a government trauma care centre in Amravati district was arrested after a woman complained that he took a vaginal swab for a Covid-19 test.

“The woman had gone to the centre for a test along with her colleagues on Tuesday after a man from a business establishment, where she works, tested positive for corona. In her complaint, she said the technical assistant first took her throat swab and later said a vaginal swab will also have to be taken. He allegedly told her that she should bring along another woman colleague, in whose presence he will take the swab. Accordingly, the woman called her woman supervisor to the place and the swab was taken ” said Amravati Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashwant Salunke.

“We have arrested the man, who works on a contract basis at the centre. He has been remanded to three-day police custody,” said Salunke.

He said the technical assistant later sent the woman some suggestive messages on her mobile phone, which alerted her about a possible mischief, and she approached the police.

State Woman and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur and MP Navneet Rana have condemned the incident.

“The incident is reprehensible and condemnable and the accused should get stringent punishment for the act,” said Thakur.

Rana, the MP from Amravati, said, “The hospital machinery in Amravati has completely collapsed. The district has a woman MP and woman Guardian Minister (Thakur)…and yet, such an incident has occurred. The background of contractual employees should be checked before appointing them. If needed, I will hit the streets to get justice for the affected woman.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd