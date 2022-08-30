Man arrested for raping minor daughter for 7 years

The Ambala Cantonment police on Tuesday arrested a man for alegedly raping his minor daughter for the past 7 years.

The girl, a minor, in her complaint to the police, has stated that her father first violated her when she was a Class 3 student and later continued raping her for the next seven years. The girl further stated that she was threatened of dire consequences by her father if she spoke about the incident to anyone, forcing her to keep the matter to herself.

In a statement to the police, the girl stated that her father first molested her when she and her family members had gone to Chandigarh to visit a relative. The incidents then continued after the family returned back home, with the man threatening to harm the girl and her mother if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl’s maternal uncle reached her school on Tuesday and she mustered courage and narrated everything before him. The man then took her to the school principal, who in turn called up officials of Childline and informed the police. The girl’s mother was also informed, with her statement being recorded infront a woman advocate.

A police team then arrested the girl’s father from his home.

The police said that medical tests of the girl had been conducted at the Civil Hospital. SHO of Ambala Cantonment Naresh Kumar said that the father of the girl had been arrested under POCSO Act and under other relevant sections of IPC. He was produced in court on Tuesday.