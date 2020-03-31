Man arrested for ‘raping and impregnating’ teenage girl

According to the police, the survivor lived with her married elder sister as she was enrolled in a nearby school.(Representational Image) According to the police, the survivor lived with her married elder sister as she was enrolled in a nearby school.(Representational Image)

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Chhota Udepur police on Monday for allegedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old sister-in-law. According to the police, the survivor lived with her married elder sister as she was enrolled in a nearby school.

On Sunday, the girl was rushed to the hospital after complaining of severe stomach pain. She gave birth to a premature stillborn baby, police said. Following this, she shared her ordeal with her sister and a complaint was registered with the Chhota Udepur police. In her complaint, the minor has alleged that she was raped multiple times by her sister’s husband between 2018 and the present.

The accused has been booked under charges of rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The girl was threatened by the accused to not inform anyone. She did not realise she was pregnant until Sunday. We have arrested the accused and all medical examinations have been conducted as well,” said the investigating officer in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd