Man arrested by Khanna police tests positive, 15 cops among 32 quarantined

An FIR was registered against him under the Excise Act at Khanna Sadar police station. (Representational Photo) An FIR was registered against him under the Excise Act at Khanna Sadar police station. (Representational Photo)

A MAN arrested by the CIA staff of Khanna police for allegedly being a part of a gang operating an illegal liquor factory and distillery in Bahomajra village tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday.

At least 15 policemen including an inspector, 11 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), two head constables and a home guard, who came in contact with the arrested man, have now been quarantined and will be tested.

Khanna SSP Harpreet Singh said the man was arrested on April 28 after CIA staff had busted the illegal liquor factory. Five people were arrested on the spot, and two others were arrested on April 28.

“Of two who were arrested later on April 28, one has tested positive. He is asymptomatic and was tested before his entry into jail as per guidelines,” said SSP.

The man is native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan but had been living in Khanna for several months.

An FIR was registered against him under the Excise Act at Khanna Sadar police station.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station, said that apart from policemen, seventeen other labourers with whom the man was living and sharing accommodation, have also been quarantined.

He is admitted in Khanna Civil Hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd