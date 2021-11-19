Man held for pro-Pak WhatsApp status

A man from Saharanpur was arrested for allegedly sharing pro-Pakistan content on his WhatsApp status after it defeated India in a T20 World Cup match. According to police, two men were initially booked for allegedly praising the Pakistan team following their victory over India in the match. An FIR was filed against them on November 2 at a police station in Saharanpur.

“We received a complaint against two persons who shared pro-Pakistan content on their WhatsApp status following the match. One of the accused was arrested while the other is currently absconding,” said Mohd Rizwan, circle officer.

The FIR was filed under Section 66 of the IT Act and Section 295 (defiling place of worship) of the IPC, said the police. The two accused, in their 20s, run a watch shop.