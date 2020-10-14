Man alleges health dept failed to contact him after he tested Covid-19 +ve

The district Civil Surgeon had said that he would look into the matter. (File)

The health team allegedly failed to visit some people who had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few days, while the patients were confused about taking medicines and other precautions.

Ranjodh Singh Sarao, a resident of Sector 70, told The Indian Express that he had tested positive on Monday after he got himself tested at a drive away testing facility in Sector 78, but the health department did not contact him to advise him for taking precautions.

“I got a text message from the health department, saying that their teams will visit me. However, no team has visited me in the past two days and I have not even received any call for a follow up,” Sarao added.

He further said that his father, G S Sarao, who had tested positive on October 9 from the same facility, also did not receive a single follow up call from the health department to guide them.

Speaking further, Ranjodh Singh Sarao said that he received a call from a doctor on Tuesday evening after he had spoken to the Civil Surgeon. The doctor informed him that they did not have the record of the tests conducted at the drive away facility in Sector 78.

Sarao added that he had heard similar complaints from other people who had tested positive. “There might be people who could not contact the higher authorities and might be taking medicines on their own, it is negligence,” he said.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Gurinder Bir Singh, said that he had immediately directed the concerned doctor to contact the family and look into the issue.

