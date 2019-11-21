Man alleges abduction of 2 daughters: Gujarat HC notice to police, Nithyananda

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to senior police officers, self-styled godman Nithyananda and the chief coordinator of his ashram in Ahmedabad in connection with a habeas corpus petition in which a man has alleged that his two daughters have been abducted and illegally confined by the ashram authorities.

The petition states that the 48-year-old man enrolled his four children with Nithyananda Dhyanpeetham in Bengaluru in 2013, “expecting that the children will have better and spiritual upliftment”. But the children were shifted to Ahmedabad and he and his wife were not allowed to meet them, the plea alleges. Subsequently, the man filed a complaint on November 1. “The local police station in-charge then visited the premises, handed over their two minor kids to the petitioner and his wife and said the petitioner that other two major-aged daughters don’t want to meet and talk to them,” the petition states, claiming that his daughters are still at the ashram in Ahmedabad. The FIR was filed on November 17.

The division bench headed by Justice S R Brahmbhatt asked the petitioner’s counsel, “Who are you to ask for the girls’ custody?” The question came up as the two daughters have been listed as adults in the petition. The counsel contended that ashram authorities have “abducted the petitioner’s children from the place (ashram) and shifted them to a private place…and illegally confined them there for more than 2 weeks…”.

The court then issued a notice to all the respondents, including the DGP of Gujarat, SP, Ahmedabad Rural, and the in-charge of the police station where the FIR was lodged, Nithyananda and the chief coordinator of the Ahmedabad ashram. The respondents have been asked to reply to the notice by November 26, when the court will hear the matter next.

The petitioner has sought a writ of habeas corpus, directing the respondents to produce his daughters and sought their custody.