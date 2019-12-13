Man accused of raping deaf-mute girl shot at by police in Kanpur

The medical test on the victim has confirmed rape, police said, adding that a sign language expert will be called to communicate with her. The medical test on the victim has confirmed rape, police said, adding that a sign language expert will be called to communicate with her.

A 22-year-old daily wage labourer, accused of raping a 19-year-old deaf and mute girl, was shot at by police in Kanpur early Thursday morning.

Police said that the accused, identified as Sanjay Gautam, suffered a gunshot injury in his leg and was given medical treatment before he was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

“Late in the night when we were checking Bithoor area, we saw a man moving in a suspicious manner. We tried to stop and question him but he opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory fire, he suffered a gunshot injury below his right knee. He was arrested and sent to Kalyanpur CHC for treatment. After being presented before a magistrate, he was sent to the district jail,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Bithoor Police Station Vinod Kumar Singh, adding that the accused was trying to find a place to hide to avoid arrest. “It is clear that we do not need to show any humanity to these people. He had sexually assaulted a deaf and mute girl 24 hours ago,” the SHO added.

Confirming the police action, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Anant Deo said that police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol from the accused. He, however, has no previous criminal record, the SSP added.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376 (rape), attempt to murder and under sections of the Arms Act.

A complaint was lodged with the police on Tuesday night that a 19-year-old deaf and mute girl was abducted from her house while she was asleep and taken to a secluded place nearby and raped. Police said that the accused had stuffed the victim’s mouth with a shawl while raping her.



