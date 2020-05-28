Man accused of killing father commits suicide at quarantine centre in Gujarat

According to police sources, he had his last conversation with his wife on Wednesday night and had asked her to take him home. (Representational image) According to police sources, he had his last conversation with his wife on Wednesday night and had asked her to take him home. (Representational image)

A 38-year-old man accused of killing his own father allegedly committed suicide on Thursday early morning at a quarantine center in Panchmahals district, an official said. The deceased, Pravin Parmar, was detained by the Panchmahals police on Sunday after allegedly strangulating his father in a fit of rage.

According to the complaint filed, a major fight had broken out between Parmar and his wife on Saturday over a petty issue. To resolve the matter, Parmar’s father had tried to intervene and had even reprimanded Parmar for his behaviour. This enraged Parmar further and he strangulated his own father to death, the police had said. He worked as a farm labourer.

Following this, the police had detained him and his mother had lodged a complaint at the Godhra police station. He was booked under IPC section 302 (murder). He was then shifted to the quarantine center at the Maize Research Center on the Godhra-Dahod road and his swab samples were sent for testing as per protocol. On Wednesday night, he had tested negative for COVID-19, officials confirmed.

According to police sources, he had his last conversation with his wife on Wednesday night and had asked her to take him home. “We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot. But his wife informed us that he had called her on Wednesday night and had asked her to take him home. The wife had told him that he had committed a heinous crime and should serve a jail term before returning home. This is the last conversation he had with his wife. He shared the room with three others who were asleep when he took this extreme step. They are from other villages and did not interact with each other much,” said RI Desai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panchmahals.

