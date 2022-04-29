Man accused in terror funding case seeks court intervention over ‘harassment’

A man accused of receiving secret documents from an IPS officer in connection with a terror funding case has alleged that he faced harassment and sought court intervention.

Muneer Ahmad Kataria moved an application last week before Principal District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma asking his intervention in “incidents of harassment faced by the applicant”, and sought directions to jail authorities to take appropriate action. The court has directed jail authorities to submit a report in this regard.

The judge had remanded the accused in the terror funding case, including human rights activist Khurram Parvez and Kataria, to judicial custody till May 13.

According to the NIA, its investigation revealed that certain secret NIA documents were shared by accused IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi with Kataria through encrypted communication channels.

During the judicial remand extension hearing, the NIA told the court that the investigation was at its final stages and that keeping the accused in judicial custody was “essential to ensure smooth investigation in the case”.

According to the NIA, Muneer and other accused, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Zaffar Abbas, ran a network of overground workers of the Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror group and hatched a conspiracy to recruit people from across various states in India.

The NIA claimed that the accused were in touch with foreign-based handlers and were gathering intelligence on vital installations and security forces, as well as identifying target locations for launching of terrorist attacks.