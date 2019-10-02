Man accused in double-murder ‘shoots’ woman who rejected him 10 yrs ago

A 27-year-old woman died a day after she was shot at in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, allegedly by a man whose proposal she had rejected, police said. Nitika Sharma was shot at five times in her house allegedly by Ashwini aka Johnny Dada on Monday.

Advertising

Five days ago, the accused allegedly shot dead two relatives of a local BJP leader, after which he absconded.

“On Monday evening, we received information that a woman had been shot by the accused wanted in a double murder. In further investigation we found that Ashwini wanted to marry Nitika since school. Once he heard that Nitika was getting married to another person, he sought revenge by shooting her. She was admitted to hospital, but succumbed to injuries,” said Vishwajeet Srivastava, SP, Rural Bijnor.

According to the police, the accused proposed to Nitika almost 10 years ago in school, but she turned him down. Nitika then went to Dubai to study and work. Meanwhile, Ashwini found odd jobs and was on drugs, police said.

Advertising

Recently, the accused heard that Nitika was going to get married in December, for which she had left her job and returned home. On Monday evening, he allegedly entered her house while she was watching TV and shot at her. He then reportedly escaped in an e-rickshaw.

On Thursday, local BJP leader Bhim Singh’s son Chandrabhan and nephew Krishna were shot dead allegedly by Ashwini in Bijnor. “In both cases, prima facie it appears that the motive was enmity. In the case of the double murders, there were some arguments between them and the accused years ago… Arrest will be made soon,” said SP Srivastava.

Police said Ashwini’s location has been identified in a jungle on the outskirts of the city. Drone surveillance is being used to ascertain his location.