Mamata’s strategy is to hog centre stage through dharna: Arun Jaitley

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s strategy is to project herself as the nucleus of the Opposition and defocus its leaders, said Union Minister Arun Jaitley on her standoff with the Centre over CBI’s probe into chit fund cases.

In a Facebook post titled ‘The Kleptocrat’s Club’, Jaitley said, “It would be a gross error to assume that she (Mamata) did this because of a routine investigation involving a Police Officer. She did it to defocus from other opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India’s opposition. Her speeches attack Prime Minister Modi but her strategy is aimed to defocus some of her other colleagues in the Opposition and hogging the centre stage.”

Mamata has been staging an indefinite dharna since Sunday in protest against the CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha and Rose Vally chit fund scams.

On the chit fund cases, Jaitley said that the scam was unearthed in 2012-13 and it was the Supreme Court which had handed over the investigation of the case to the CBI.

“The court monitored these investigations. The CBI has interrogated and even arrested some people. Many have been granted bail. If a police officer is also required to be interrogated, how does it become a ‘super emergency’, ‘assault on federalism’, or ‘destruction of institutions’?” Jaitley said.

“Today, the CBI is being brutally prevented by physical force and detention of its officer from investigating a crime legally within its jurisdiction, in the state of West Bengal. It is a textbook illustration of a state government assaulting federalism,” he added.

Over the Opposition’s support to Mamata’s dharna, Jaitley said that a “kleptocrat’s club” now aspires to capture the reigns of India. Most leaders from the Opposition who are supporting Mamata’s dharna are those who are battling serious allegations of economic improprieties, criminal misconduct and even corruption, he alleged.

“Curiously, the AICC President somersaulted his position from Saradha being a scam to “shoulder-to-shoulder” support to scamster. Interestingly, the first family of Congress where most members are on bail. A non-ideological short-lived coalition of opposition is disaster for India,” he said, referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Questioning whether “New India” can be ever run by this “kleptocrat’s club”, Jaitley claimed the dharna was a demonstration of what kind of a administration the Opposition can provide. “2019 Election will be either Modi Vs. Chaos or Modi Vs Anarchy. Mamata Banerjee’s latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India’s opposition can provide,” Jaitley said.