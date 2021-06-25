Mamata writes to PM Modi for expediting WHO nod to Covaxin

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre over its vaccination policy, she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention for the early approval of Covaxin by the World Health Organisation (WHO), without which people who have taken the Bharat Biotech jab may face problems travelling abroad.

“A large number of students from all over the country travel abroad every year for higher studies and many of them have got themselves vaccinated with Covaxin. They came to learn later on that their vaccination certificate is not valid abroad. These students are now in a fix regarding their next course of action and their career is at stake,” Banerjee wrote to Modi on Thursday.

Many countries are allowing entry of only those people who have taken WHO-approved vaccines, she noted.

“It is learnt that Covaxin is still not approved by WHO and it is not possible to travel abroad as many countries are allowing only those people who are fully vaccinated with WHO-approved vaccines. Hence, I request for your kind intervention so that an early approval is received for Covaxin from WHO so that students do not face any problem. This will also benefit people travelling abroad for job, education, business and any other purposes as well,” she said.

“Either immediately get Covaxin authenticated by WHO or take other steps so that Covaxin is accepted globally,” she added.

On Wednesday, Banerjee had said: “The Central government has totally failed in vaccine distribution. The PM’s brainchild, Covaxin, hasn’t got emergency use approval overseas.”

She had also hit out at BJP president JP Nadda for alleging that the Opposition is playing politics with the vaccination process and alleged that the Central government was responsible for the second wave of the pandemic.— With PTI Inputs