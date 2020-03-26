Mamata writes to 18 CMs, seeks help for stranded workers from Bengal

People offer food to the homeless and the poor at Howrah station on Thursday. (Express photo: Partha Paul) People offer food to the homeless and the poor at Howrah station on Thursday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday wrote to 18 Chief Ministers urging them to provide necessary help to the workers from Bengal stranded in their states.

After the countrywide lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic came into effect Tuesday midnight, a large number of migrant workers from many states, including from Bengal, are stuck in various parts of the country.

“West Bengal has many workers, semi-skilled and unskilled, working in different parts of the country. Due to complete lockdown of the country following the COVID-19 pandemic, many Bengal workers could not travel back and are stuck in different places,” Mamata has written in the letter.

“We have received information that many such workers who are ordinarily residents of West Bengal are stuck in your state too. We are getting SOS calls from them. They are generally in the groups of 50-100 and can be easily identified by the local administration. Since it is not possible for us to reach any help to them, I take the opportunity to request you to kindly ask your administration to provide them basic shelter, food and medical support during the period of crisis. We, in Bengal, are taking care of such stuck people in our state.”

Banerjee further said the West Bengal Chief Secretary will pass on the details of such people to chief secretaries of respective states to hasten up the entire process “for humanitarian support in this hour of crisis.

Banerjee has written letters to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CM Banerjee also went to various wholesale marketplaces in Kolkata, where she directed the shopkeepers to maintain proper distance to avoid infections in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She also directed that all markets be open from 7am to 5pm.

