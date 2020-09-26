Mamata wants to divert PM Kisan funds to poll campaign, alleges BJP

He also questioned her for not visiting the families of the state farmers who had committed suicide. (File)

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC for opposing the farm bills and alleged that her government had recently agreed to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in West Bengal only to pocket funds for the poll campaign.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Patra, who was in the city to talk about the benefits of the farm Bills, said, “Yesterday (Thursday), I read some statements made by Mamata Banerjee. After depriving farmers of the Centre’s financial assistance for two years, Mamata Banerjee has agreed to implement Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana in her state. However, she said that the fund for this scheme must be sent to her government. She has done it under pressure from the BJP, and with the belief that farmers now will not vote for her party. Mamata Banerjee does not want agriculture and industry but wants only cut money. She has become a cut money Didi.”

Banerjee had earlier said the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme would be implemented in the state if funds were routed through her administration.

The BJP leader continued, “She is demanding that the Centre should send money to the West Bengal government’s kitty so that a huge fraction of that she can use for her electoral funding…”

He also questioned her for not visiting the families of the state farmers who had committed suicide.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd